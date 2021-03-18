Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,096 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

