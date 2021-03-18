Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.