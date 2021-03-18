Chromia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161.93 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $171.70 million and approximately $161.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

