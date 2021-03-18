ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $822.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.