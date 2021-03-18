China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 612,611 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 165,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 547,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

