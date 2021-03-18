Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $22.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $22.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $69.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
CSSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.66. 2,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $32.95.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
