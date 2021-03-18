Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $22.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $22.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $69.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.66. 2,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.