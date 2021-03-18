Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the quarter. Chiasma makes up 2.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CHMA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 8,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

