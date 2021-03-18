Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $81.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,459,290. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.