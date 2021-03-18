Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

