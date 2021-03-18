Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.51

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 2278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.