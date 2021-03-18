Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.51

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.
The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.
In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
