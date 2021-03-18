Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.51

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

