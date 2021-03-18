Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. 580,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 966,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

