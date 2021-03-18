Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 16,378 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

EWT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

