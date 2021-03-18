Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.16 on Thursday, reaching $237.50. The stock had a trading volume of 265,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The company has a market capitalization of $642.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

