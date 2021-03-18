Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $18.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $682.90. The company had a trading volume of 590,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a market capitalization of $655.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $753.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

