Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.