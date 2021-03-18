Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

