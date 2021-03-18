Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $257.74 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

