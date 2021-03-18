Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $55,615,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,382 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

