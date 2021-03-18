Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

