Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $186,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

