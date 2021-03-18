Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $641.86 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.48 and its 200-day moving average is $628.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

