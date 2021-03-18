Change Path LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

