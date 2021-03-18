Change Path LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

