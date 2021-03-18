Change Path LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

