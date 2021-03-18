Change Path LLC Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.