Change Path LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.29. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.