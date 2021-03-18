Change Path LLC Invests $274,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

