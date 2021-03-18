Change Path LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $55.20 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

