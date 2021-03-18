ChainX Market Cap Reaches $99.05 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.82 or 0.00022205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $99.05 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

