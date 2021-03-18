Chad C. Stauffer Sells 26,927 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOME opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

