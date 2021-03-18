CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director David P. Hopkins Sells 6,100 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 10,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.