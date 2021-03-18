Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. 1,194,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,686,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

