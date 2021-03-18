Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

