Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.83. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 887,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares during the period.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

