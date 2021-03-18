Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.83. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 887,429 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
