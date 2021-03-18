Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price fell 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.83. 23,704,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 9,867,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 529,346 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 386,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

