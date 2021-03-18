Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 106318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is currently -0.12%.

The stock has a market cap of £57.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

