Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 1,890,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,893,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

