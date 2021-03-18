CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CX. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.
Shares of CX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,545. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.