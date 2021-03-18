CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CX. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,545. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after acquiring an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.