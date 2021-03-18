Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.69.

CYAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

