CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CDW by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 103.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

Shares of CDW opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.