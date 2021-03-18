Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,995,612 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

