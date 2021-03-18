Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

