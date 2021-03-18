Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

