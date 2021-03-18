CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CTT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

