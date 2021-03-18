Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 1,574,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.53.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

