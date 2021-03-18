Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Head to Head Contrast

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94% Castlight Health -49.79% -12.18% -8.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Castlight Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.51 $2.47 billion $5.92 31.74 Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.98 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -7.20

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05 Castlight Health 1 1 0 0 1.50

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 10.61%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential downside of 23.61%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Castlight Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.