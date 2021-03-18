Cascend Securities Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

MU opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,703 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

