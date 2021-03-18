Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Acquires $17,930.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Peggy Schappaugh bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $17,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CSV opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

