Carlson Capital L P Trims Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.37% of uniQure worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $8,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $6,133,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $1,242,361. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

